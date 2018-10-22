Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Authorities Seek Help Following Fatal New Milford Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The accident occurred at the Henley Avenue and Cherry Street intersection in New Milford, authorities said.
The accident occurred at the Henley Avenue and Cherry Street intersection in New Milford, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are seeking public assistance following a New Milford hit-and-run that left one man dead Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m., at the Henley Avenue and Cherry Street intersection, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the New Milford Police Department at 201-261-1400.

The man's identity was not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.