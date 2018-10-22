Authorities Seek Help Following Fatal New Milford Hit-Run

Authorities are seeking public assistance following a New Milford hit-and-run that left one man dead Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m., at the Henley Avenue and Cherry Street intersection, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the New Milford Police Department at 201-261-1400.

The man's identity was not released.

