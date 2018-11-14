Contact Us
Authorities Suspect Gang Killed Victim In One Part Of Paterson, Robbed Relatives In Another

Jerry DeMarco
Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help detectives find whoever was responsible for the crimes contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson PD Detectives at (973) 321-1120.

What seems likely gang-related incidents left a 27-year-old Paterson man dead in the back seat of his car in an east-end drug neighborhood late Friday and relatives victimized in a home invasion across town hours later.

Akean Williams was found just after 11:30 p.m. with “obvious gunshot wounds” in his Nissan Altima, parked outside a Carribean restaurant at the corner of 10th Avenue near East 28th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

The area is known as an open-air heroin marketplace dominated by the So Icy gang.

Authorities didn’t disclose information about an overnight home invasion that reportedly targeted Williams’s family .

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help detectives find whoever was responsible for the crimes contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120 .

