Authorities Try To Reach Kin Of Homeless Man Found Dead In Passaic River In North Arlington

Authorities on Thursday continued to search for the daughter of a homeless man whose body was found Saturday in the Passaic River in North Arlington so that they may notify her of his death.

Until then, they said, the 59-year-old man's identity must be withheld.

A medical examiner found no apparent foul play in the death of the man, who was divorced and most recently lived in Wallington. Toxicology results were still pending.

The man's daughter is believed to be living somewhere in Mexico with her mother, from whom he's divorced, they told Daily Voice.

The body was discovered off River Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday and brought to the Kearny Boathouse deck before being collected by Bergen County authorities.

He had his wallet, with his identification, in his pocket, they said.

