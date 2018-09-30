Contact Us
Bergen Academies Locked Down, County Bomb Squad Collects Unattended Toolbox

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen Academies, Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack
Bergen Academies, Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Someone was missing a beaten-up old toolbox that was found in front of the Bergen County Academies in Hackensack on Tuesday, temporarily locking down the school and drawing the bomb squad.

Nearby workers and janitors at the Hackensack Avenue facility told authorities that the box didn’t belong to them.

So, taking no chances, they called the Bergen County Bomb Squad around 3:30 p.m. to collect it.

Inside, squad members found tools and safety glasses, among other items commonly found in tool boxes.

