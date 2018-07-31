Contact Us
Bergen County Band Member From Paramus Charged With Rape In NYC

Jerry DeMarco
Matthew Hoiem
Matthew Hoiem Photo Credit: Instagram

A Bergen County band member from Paramus has been charged with rape in Manhattan, records show.

Matthew Hoiem, 30, was arrested Monday morning in connection with an alleged March 10 incident, according to city court records.

A judge released Hoiem pending a Sept. 24 court hearing and signed a temporary order of protection for the alleged victim, court records show.

Hoiem's band, Crowded Shoulders, records on the Hawthorne-based Mint 400 Records.

The band describes itself as "lo-fi psychedelic alt-rock" from North Jersey and has played at various area venues, including Cool Beans in Oradell.

