Bergen Law Enforcement Feeds The Needy At Thanksgiving

Members of Bergenfield PBA Local 309 put together and distributed 10 Thanksgiving Day baskets for families in need, while Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and members of his staff continued a week-long holiday tour.

The Bergenfield baskets were made possible by donations from the members and their families, who bought the items, assembled the baskets and delivered them.

On Thursday, Cureton’s crew -- who collected more than 700 turkeys during this year's drive -- brought Thanksgiving dinner to the needy at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Teaneck.

The new sheriff, who was sworn in Tuesday, began delivering holiday dinners with his staff last weekend.

