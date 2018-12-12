Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Bergen Prosecutor: Maintenance Worker Had Dozens Of Child Porn Images

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
William Hardt
William Hardt Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Cybercrime investigators from the Bergen County prosecutor’s office arrested a maintenance worker who they said they caught with more than five dozen child pornography images.

William Hardt, 54, of Secaucus “used one or more electronic devices to view approximately 65 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

Hardt, who works in Hudson County, was arrested in Rutherford after detectives found the files during a warranted search at his Secaucus home, Calo said.

Hardt was charged with possession of child pornography, sent to the Bergen County Jail and ordered released by a judge hours later pending a Dec. 26 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Rutherford and Secaucus police for their work on the case, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department, which participates in prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.