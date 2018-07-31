Bergen Prosecutor: Westchester Couple Busted Selling Ecstasy To Undercover Detectives

A Westchester couple sold Ecstasy to undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives who busted them, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Velasquez, a 32-year-old furniture distribution supervisor, and Kayla Grace Raffaele, 18, both of New Rochelle, became targets in June after detectives received a tip, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

On July 25, Velasquez sold 25 Ecstasy pills to an undercover investigator in Paramus, Calo said. Five days later, Raffaele – accompanied by Velasquez -- sold 70 more in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Both were then immediately arrested, he said.

Detectives found them carrying 10 Oxycodone pills and a small amount of marijuana, Calo said.

A judge released Velasquez with conditions following a detention hearing Wednesday, the prosecutor said. Raffaele was released on a summons pending an Aug. 15 appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

