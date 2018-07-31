Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Warn Parents About Private Snapchat Feature
DV Pilot police & fire

Bergen Prosecutor: Westchester Couple Busted Selling Ecstasy To Undercover Detectives

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kayla Grace Raffaele, Daniel Velasquez
Kayla Grace Raffaele, Daniel Velasquez Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Westchester couple sold Ecstasy to undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives who busted them, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Velasquez, a 32-year-old furniture distribution supervisor, and Kayla Grace Raffaele, 18, both of New Rochelle, became targets in June after detectives received a tip, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

On July 25, Velasquez sold 25 Ecstasy pills to an undercover investigator in Paramus, Calo said. Five days later, Raffaele – accompanied by Velasquez -- sold 70 more in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Both were then immediately arrested, he said.

Detectives found them carrying 10 Oxycodone pills and a small amount of marijuana, Calo said.

A judge released Velasquez with conditions following a detention hearing Wednesday, the prosecutor said. Raffaele was released on a summons pending an Aug. 15 appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.