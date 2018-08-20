Contact Us
Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Bust Couple, Seize $300,000 From Fort Lee Cocaine Stash House

Jerry DeMarco
Jean Pierre Rivera-Marrero, 27, and Glorianne Oyola-Betancourt
Jean Pierre Rivera-Marrero, 27, and Glorianne Oyola-Betancourt

Authorities said they seized nearly $300,000 in drug proceeds from a Fort Lee couple who were using their home near the George Washington Bridge as a cocaine stash house, authorities said.

They also found cocaine and packaging materials at the Linwood Park Co-Op unit, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Jean Pierre Rivera-Marrero, 27, and Glorianne Oyola-Betancourt, 28 were arrested after a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Bergen County, Calo said.

Rivera-Marrero “was distributing kilograms of cocaine throughout New Jersey and New York and used his residence as a stash house for narcotics and illegal cash proceeds,” the prosecutor said.

The Linwood Park Co-Op is a series of more than two dozen five-story brick buildings surrounding the rear of the Linwood Plaza just off Fletcher Avenue between several major highways leading to the Georgew Washington Bridge and the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Both Rivera-Marrero and Oyola-Betancourt were released pending a Sept. 5 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of money laundering, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, he said.

