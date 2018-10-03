Body Of Homeless Man, 59, Pulled From Passaic River In North Arlington

Bergen County prosecutor's investigators were investigating the discovery Saturday of the body of a 59-year-old homeless man pulled from the Passaic River in North Arlington.

Initial indications were that the death of the man -- who was divorced and most recently lived in Wallington -- wasn't suspicious, responders said.

The body was discovered off River Road just before 10:30 a.m. and brought to the Kearny Boathouse deck before being collected by Bergen County authorities.

Notifications were being made to next of kin who live outside the U.S., they said.

