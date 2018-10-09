Contact Us
Bogota Motorcyclist Rear-Ended At Hackensack Stop Light

Jerry DeMarco
River at Passaic.
River at Passaic. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Bogota motorcyclist who was thrown when a car rear-ended him at a Hackensack stoplight was released from the hospital after being treated, police said.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was stopped on River Street at the corner of Passaic Street when a 2004 Taurus hit his 2017 Kawasaki from behind, throwing him to the sidewalk, just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Frank Aquila said.

He was treated for leg pain at Hackensack University Medical Center, Aquila said.

The 38-year-old sedan driver from Hackensack wasn't injured.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses.

