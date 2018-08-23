Bogota Police Save Bleeding Englewood Man Who Gashed Leg With Power Saw

A trio of swift-moving Bogota police officers saved an Englewood man from certain death after he cut himself with a circular saw.

The 43-year-old victim was losing blood fast after gashing his thigh while cutting plywood Saturday afternoon when Officers Kevin Geraghty and Devin Rivera and Sgt. Geoffrey Cole arrived.

The officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and bandaged him up, essentially saving his life.

Paramedics from Holy Name Medical Center took over, then brought the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center.

