Boy, 14, Among Four People Shot In Paterson Bloods Neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy was among four young people shot late Wednesday in a Paterson neighborhood that authorities say is controlled by the Bloods street gang.

All four got themselves to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after the 11:40 p.m. shooting near the corner of Mercer and Franklin streets – among them, a man and woman, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a join release.

None of their injuries was considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Valdes asked that anyone who saw anything or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

NOTE : A separate shooting was reported in a 12th Avenue apartment a few hours earlier. Valdes said a 57-year-old woman was hospitalized with a gunshot would and that the gun used and bullet casing were recovered. She didn’t say whether the wound was self-inflicted or caused by someone else. The woman was expected to survive, the prosecutor said.

