North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Canister Explosion In Passaic River Draws SCUBA Team, ATF To Wayne

Jerry DeMarco

Canister Explosion In Passaic River Draws SCUBA Team, ATF To Wayne

Jerry DeMarco
A canister floating down the Passaic River in Wayne suddenly exploded Monday, drawing a county SCUBA team, the ATF and township police.

A property owner “saw the container floating down the river,” a law enforcement official told Daily Voice. “It got stuck in back of his house, either in a tree or some brush – then it exploded.”

No one was injured and there was no serious property damage.

Authorities were trying to recover as much of the wreckage as they could to determine what the explosive was.

