Car Burglars Caught By Cresskill Police

Targeting dark houses without exterior lighting, a pair of car burglars entered nearly a dozen vehicles in Cresskill and made off with wallets, cash, change and sunglasses before borough police nabbed them.

Officer Matthew Banta was on patrol just before 4 a.m. Saturday when he spotted the pair, dressed all in black, walking on McGrath Drive, Detective Charles Franke said

He and Officer Shawn Cole arrested both after finding them carrying items taken from unlocked vehicles in the borough, Franke said.

Jonathan Park, 18, and Leonely Gomez, 20, both of Leonia, were charged with several counts of burglary, theft and receiving property.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail – only to have a judge order them released less than 12 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

REMEMBER: LOCK your vehicle, TAKE your key fob. Leaving it in the car prevents it from locking -- and makes it easy for burglars and thieves who walk right up your driveway.

Franke also urged residents and merchants to call if they've been victimized or see any suspicious or unusual people or behavior in their neighborhood: (201) 568-1400 .

