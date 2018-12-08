Contact Us
Breaking News: SUV Slams Into Hawthorne Home
Car Flips In Saddle Brook, Driver Charged With DWI

Saddle Brook firefighters responded along with police. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A 44-year-old Garfield man was charged with DWI after a crash Tuesday night in Saddle Brook, authorities said.

The car struck a parked vehicle and then overturned on 5th Street at Capitol Street around 7 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The driver sustained minor cuts and abrasions and refused medical treatment, the chief said.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, under John's Law.

ALSO SEE: A Honda SUV backing out of a driveway slammed into the front of a two-family Hawthorne home Tuesday night.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/suv-slams-into-hawthorne-home/745640/

