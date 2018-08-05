Car Plows Into First-Floor Room Of Wyckoff Home

One injury was reported after a BMW crashed through the front of a Wyckoff home Wednesday afternoon.

The sedan got wedged a first-floor room of the Harding Road home and had to be winched out by a tow truck.

Wyckoff police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a member of the township Building Department.

It was immediately unclear whether the injured person was an occupant of the car or the home.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

