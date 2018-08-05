Contact Us
Car Plows Into First-Floor Room Of Wyckoff Home

Jerry DeMarco
Check back for more details.
Check back for more details. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

One injury was reported after a BMW crashed through the front of a Wyckoff home Wednesday afternoon.

The sedan got wedged a first-floor room of the Harding Road home and had to be winched out by a tow truck.

Wyckoff police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a member of the township Building Department.

It was immediately unclear whether the injured person was an occupant of the car or the home.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

