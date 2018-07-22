Career Car Burglar Took iPad, Cash In 7-Car Spree, Paramus Police Say

A 22-year-old Passaic man who has been arrested multiple times for burglarizing cars in North Jersey towns was slapped with similar charges Tuesday in Paramus, authorities said.

Rashawn Vaughan was arrested and charged with burglary to auto and theft after breaking into at least seven cars in the borough last month, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He is currently lodged in the Essex County Jail on other unrelated crimes, awaiting his bail hearing,

On Sunday, June 10, multiple cars parked between Village Circle Drive and Prospect Street were burglarized. All of the cars had been left unlocked in their driveways overnight, the chief said.

Vaughan is accused of taking loose change, cash and at least one iPad, Ehrenberg said.

Paramus Police Detective Jack Cacamis began canvasing the crime scene areas for evidence and was able to link Vaughan to the crimes.

Vaughan is also a suspect in several other towns including Carlstadt, Rochelle Park and Bloomfield, for similar crimes.

