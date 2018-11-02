CAUGHT! Authorities Capture Ex-Con Wanted In Paterson Shooting In Brooklyn

Qualil “Kupz” Moore ducked police for four months after he shot another man in the head as he sat in a parked car in Paterson this past summer, but they eventually captured him in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Prosecutors were working to extradite Moore, 25, following his arrest late last month.

The 40-year-old victim was found just before 7 a.m. June 22 in the driver's seat of a Nissan Altima parked next to a Power Gas service station on Park Avenue near East 22nd Street, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in critical condition but survived, they said.

Moore is charged with attempted murder and a variety of weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

******

******

