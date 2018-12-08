Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Landscapers In Trailer Overcome By Mower Fumes At Washington Township Condo Complex
DV Pilot police & fire

CAUGHT! Driver Wanted In Road-Rage Death Of Off-Duty NYC Firefighter Caught In NJ

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Marshals and the NYPD took Joseph Desmond and his girlfriend into custody after tracking them down at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy.
U.S. Marshals and the NYPD took Joseph Desmond and his girlfriend into custody after tracking them down at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy. Photo Credit: COURTESY: NYPD

Police captured a Brooklyn parolee wanted for questioning in the slaying of an off-duty city firefighter in a road-rage incident.

U.S. Marshals and the NYPD took purported gang member Joseph Desmond and his girlfriend into custody after tracking them down at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy -- where Routes 35 and 9 converge near the Garden State Parkway and the Raritan River.

Desmond had been driving a 2006 silver Infiniti with the New York State license plate JEA-2402 when the confrontation with 33-year-old Faizel Coto occurred around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on the Belt Parkway near Bay 8th Street in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The Infiniti had been involved in a collision with Coto's 2008 Ford Mustang when both men got out, the NYPD said.

Coto was found next to his car and later was pronounced dead of blunt-force head trauma.

The NYPD didn’t say whether or not Desmond was driving or was a passenger in the Infiniti.

City police asked their colleagues in New Jersey to “detain occupants and safeguard [the] vehicle for DNA and prints” if they find Desmond, the Infiniti or both.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.