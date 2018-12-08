CAUGHT! Driver Wanted In Road-Rage Death Of Off-Duty NYC Firefighter Caught In NJ

Police captured a Brooklyn parolee wanted for questioning in the slaying of an off-duty city firefighter in a road-rage incident.

U.S. Marshals and the NYPD took purported gang member Joseph Desmond and his girlfriend into custody after tracking them down at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy -- where Routes 35 and 9 converge near the Garden State Parkway and the Raritan River.

Desmond had been driving a 2006 silver Infiniti with the New York State license plate JEA-2402 when the confrontation with 33-year-old Faizel Coto occurred around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on the Belt Parkway near Bay 8th Street in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The Infiniti had been involved in a collision with Coto's 2008 Ford Mustang when both men got out, the NYPD said.

Coto was found next to his car and later was pronounced dead of blunt-force head trauma.

The NYPD didn’t say whether or not Desmond was driving or was a passenger in the Infiniti.

City police asked their colleagues in New Jersey to “detain occupants and safeguard [the] vehicle for DNA and prints” if they find Desmond, the Infiniti or both.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.