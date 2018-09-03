CAUGHT! Fort Lee Woman Charged With Dumping Deaf, Blind Senior Dog In Teterboro

A Fort Lee woman dumped a deaf and blind senior dog from a car in Teterboro and took off, said authorities who tracked her down and charged her.

Tania Connelly, 59, was charged with “inflict[ing] unnecessary cruelty upon a living animal” by abandoning the aging dog – named Bruna -- in a public place, in a complaint filed by the Bergen County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division.

Someone in another car saw Bruna being dumped around 4 p.m. Saturday on Industrial Avenue and gave authorities the license plate number and a description of the vehicle, the SPCA said.

A search was launched – both for Bruna and for whoever was responsible for dumping her.

Bruna was found soon after and brought to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro to be cared for and held as evidence.

Shelter officials said they hope someone will adopt her once the case is concluded. It cannot happen before then, they emphasized.

Connelly is scheduled to answer the charge in Superior Court in Hackensack on Sept. 20.

