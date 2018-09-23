CAUGHT! Hackensack Man, 22, Charged With TD Bank Robbery

Hackensack police captured a 22-year-old city man after he robbed a TD Bank branch at knifepoint Tuesday, authorities told Daily Voice.

Bank employees followed Drew Hughes as he fled with $1,000 cash from the TD Bank on River Street at Atlantic Street before noon, they said.

Responding police quickly took him into custody and recovered the cash.

Hughes was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance on charges of first-degree robbery and two weapons counts.

