Chase Ends With Paramus Police Car Crash Outside Route 17 Starbucks

Jerry DeMarco
A pursuit that began in Ridgewood ended with the driver's arrest outside a Route 17 Starbucks in Paramus after a crash with a police car, authorities said.

Joseph Dunsay, 40, of Hackensack was speeding while approaching a construction zone Thursday when a village officer tried to stop him, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Dunsay made his way onto southbound Route 17 during what Luthcke said became a low-speed pursuit.

His Toyota Camry struck a Paramus police cruiser moments later, causing minor damage, and Dunsay was taken into custody, responders said.

Dunsay remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Ridgewood police charged him with eluding and issued him summonses for speeding, reckless driving and failing to keep right, among other offenses.

Charges from Paramus were expected.

