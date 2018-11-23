Child Porn-Sharing NJ Retiree, 78, Headed To Prison For Four Years

A 78-year-old retiree from Central Jersey was sentenced to four years in state prison Monday for trafficking child pornography.

Arnold Kay of Linden will be under parole supervision for life and must register as a sex offender once he’s released.

Kay pleaded guilty to child porn distribution charges earlier this year in exchange for leniency.

He was one of 28 people busted in 2014 during “Operation Predator Alert,” a multi-agency child pornography sweep.

By sharing kiddie porn online, Kay “participated in a criminal network that promotes and perpetuates the brutal sexual exploitation of children,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“We will continue to work with our partners at all levels of law enforcement to disrupt the online market for these vile materials and send those who distribute them to prison,” Division of Criminal Justice Director Veronica Allende said.

“[T]hese are serious crimes with serious consequences,” Allende said.

“When a child predator records their sexual abuse and uploads that image or video to the internet, it lives on forever, re-victimizing that innocent child every time it is shared by individuals such as the defendant,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian Michael of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark added.

Operation Predator Alert united state DCA detectives special agents of ICE Homeland Security Investigations to monitor an online file-sharing network popular with people who download and distribute child pornography.

Using advanced technology, investigators searched for digital “fingerprints” of known child pornography and search terms that the offenders use, Grewal said.

Through these and other methods, they tapped into a network of New Jersey residents who were downloading child pornography and making it available to others in shared folders, he said.

After a trail led to Kay, investigators seized “multiple computers and electronic devices” that contained child porn images, the attorney general said.

“A full forensic examination conducted at the New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory revealed more than 280 videos and images of child pornography, including 12 that were located in a shared folder where other users on the file-sharing network could download them,” he said.

Former state Deputy Attorney General Anthony Torntore presented the Kay indictment to the state grand jury and took the guilty plea. Deputy Attorney General Layli Khelafa handled the sentencing.

Grewal and Allende urged anyone with information about the distribution of child pornography online, possible exploitation or sexual abuse of youngsters or improper contact by adults with children to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tipline: (888) 648-6007 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.