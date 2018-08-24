Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Child Services Worker Commits Suicide At Paramus Office

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
At the state CP&P office in Paramus. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The Frisch Court building where the division's Paramus office is located. Photo Credit: Googlemaps
At the scene. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A state Division of Child Protection and Permanency worker shot and killed herself in her Paramus office Monday morning, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

The building, on Frisch Court, is just off westbound Route 4.

The agency -- formerly known as the Division of Youth & Family Services (DYFS) -- is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect and, if necessary, arranging for protection of children and treatment of them and their families.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.