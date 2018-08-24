Child Services Worker Commits Suicide At Paramus Office

A state Division of Child Protection and Permanency worker shot and killed herself in her Paramus office Monday morning, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

The building, on Frisch Court, is just off westbound Route 4.

The agency -- formerly known as the Division of Youth & Family Services (DYFS) -- is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect and, if necessary, arranging for protection of children and treatment of them and their families.

