Chlorine Gas Leak Contained At Fair Lawn Water Treatment Plant

Jerry DeMarco
MAIN PHOTO: The leaking canisters. INSET: The response.
MAIN PHOTO: The leaking canisters. INSET: The response. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Chlorine gas leaking from two canisters at the Fair Lawn Water Treatment plant on Saturday brought a host of responders and was quickly contained.

Fair Lawn and Hawthorne firefighters and the borough Heavy Rescue unit were dispatched to the Cadmus Place facility along with Bergen County HazMat and an ambulance from Saddle Brook.

No injuries were reported, nor were there any evacuations ordered of area homes.

A high school football game being played directly across the street from the plant also wasn't affected.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

