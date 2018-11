No injuries were reported after a Manhattan-bound commuter bus caught fire Tuesday morning near the “spaghetti bowl” in Wayne.

The driver extinguished the small fire on the rear undercarriage of the 194 bus from Butler after pulling over on southbound Route 23 near where it meets Route 23 and 80 around 7 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

Other buses were dispatched to collect the 54 passengers, he said.

