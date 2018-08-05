Cliffside Park Police Break Up Brawl, Bust Three

A brawl outside a Cliffside Park lounge was quickly doused by borough police, who made three arrests.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Five Twelve Hand Crafted Cocktail Bar on Anderson Avenue, Police Chief Richard Gaito said.

The incident occurred "outside a few feet away from the bar," said co-owner Frankie Medina. "The scene was the aftermath of everyone leaving the bar at once."

Witnesses said police arrived quickly and got the situation under control, separating the combatants.

Released on disorderly conduct summonses, Gaito said, were Patrick Gibaldi, 23, of Ridgefield, Leon White, 22, of Hackensack and Amber Fernandez, 21, of Cliffside Park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.