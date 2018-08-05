Cliffside Park Police Break Up Street Brawl, Bust Three

A brawl outside a Cliffside Park lounge was quickly doused by borough police, who made three arrests.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Five Twelve Hand Crafted Cocktail Bar on Anderson Avenue, Police Chief Richard Gaito said.

The incident occurred "outside a few feet away from the bar," said co-owner Frankie Medina. "The scene was the aftermath of everyone leaving the bar at once."

At no point did things get physical inside the bar, Medina and co-owner Eli Abiskaroon said.

Witnesses said police arrived quickly and got the situation under control, separating the combatants.

"I was standing right there," said Alan Cottrell of Cliffside Park. "One guy assaulted the girl by throwing her to the ground outside the barber shop two doors down. [There was] a quick reaction from an officer [who] rushed in to break it up and separate a guy coming to the girl's aid.

"The people were asked to leave because of noise outside prior," Cottrell added. "The police were very professional and well-trained."

Released on disorderly conduct summonses, Gaito said, were Patrick Gibaldi, 23, of Ridgefield, Leon White, 22, of Hackensack and Amber Fernandez, 21, of Cliffside Park.

