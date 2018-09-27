Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Cliffside Park Police Find Nearly Kilo Of Heroin In Minivan, Arrest Venezuelan National, 61

Jerry DeMarco
Jairo O. Lamk Alvarez
Jairo O. Lamk Alvarez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

A routine traffic stop by Cliffside Park police turned up nearly two pounds of heroin in a minivan driven by a 63-year-old Venezuelan national, authorities said.

Jairo O. Lamk Alvarez of Caracos had only a passport as identification when Officer Ray Kesenci stopped the Dodge Caravan as it headed north on Anderson Avenue Friday night because he was talking on his cellphone, Lt. Vincent Capano said.

Capano and Detective Daniel Murtagh joined Kesenci at the scene.

After receiving Alvarez’s consent to search the vehicle, they found the drugs stashed inside a back seat, the lieutenant said.

Alvarez remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday, charged with possession with the intent to distribute the heroin, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia (a scale).

Borough police also notified ICE.

