Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Homeless Thief Spends Night In Vacationing Cresskill Family's Home, Flees In Their SUV
DV Pilot police & fire

Clifton Man, 65, Headed Home From Work Says Robbers Choked Him To Ground

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
300 block of Clifton Avenue
300 block of Clifton Avenue Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 65-year-old Clifton man told police one of two robbers choked him to the ground, rifled through his pockets and stole cash and valuables as he walked home from work early Thursday evening.

Although injured, the victim didn’t require immediate attention after the 6:30 p.m. incident in the 300 block of Clifton Avenue, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find those responsible is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department Detective Division: (973) 470-5908 .

Callers can remain anonymous, the lieutenant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.