Clifton Man, 65, Headed Home From Work Says Robbers Choked Him To Ground

A 65-year-old Clifton man told police one of two robbers choked him to the ground, rifled through his pockets and stole cash and valuables as he walked home from work early Thursday evening.

Although injured, the victim didn’t require immediate attention after the 6:30 p.m. incident in the 300 block of Clifton Avenue, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find those responsible is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department Detective Division: (973) 470-5908 .

Callers can remain anonymous, the lieutenant said.

