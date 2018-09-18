Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Saudino Resigns As Sheriff Over Racist, Homophobic Remarks
DV Pilot police & fire

Clifton PD: Alert Officer Finds Family's Stolen Minivan, Arrests Thief

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nicolas Chaparro
Nicolas Chaparro Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

A Clifton police officer on the lookout for a stolen minivan quickly found it and arrested the thief, authorities said.

Officer Jomarcell Urena responded to the Vale Avenue owner’s 3 a.m. call of her 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan being taken sometime within the previous four hours, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Urena was checking the area when he spotted the minivan turning onto Broad Street from Fenner Avenue, Bracken said.

He stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver – identified as 18-year-old Nicolas Chaparro of Clifton – on theft and receiving stolen property charges.

The minivan was returned and Chaparro was released after processing under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.