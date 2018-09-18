Clifton PD: Alert Officer Finds Family's Stolen Minivan, Arrests Thief

A Clifton police officer on the lookout for a stolen minivan quickly found it and arrested the thief, authorities said.

Officer Jomarcell Urena responded to the Vale Avenue owner’s 3 a.m. call of her 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan being taken sometime within the previous four hours, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Urena was checking the area when he spotted the minivan turning onto Broad Street from Fenner Avenue, Bracken said.

He stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver – identified as 18-year-old Nicolas Chaparro of Clifton – on theft and receiving stolen property charges.

The minivan was returned and Chaparro was released after processing under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

