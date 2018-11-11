Clifton PD: Drug-Probe Targets Stole Handgun, Valuables In Burglary

What began as a drug investigation led to the arrests of two local men who Clifton police said stole a gun during a burglary.

City detectives arrested Ehab Hassan, 22, and Shelzen Murati, 35, after a weeks-long investigation and charged them with burglary and weapons possession, among other offenses, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said Wednesday.

The pair took other valuables along with the handgun – which hadn’t yet been recovered – during the Sept. 10 break-in on Hudson Street, Bracken said.

Police arrested Shelzen when he showed up for work on Tuesday. Ehab surrendered on Nov. 1.

