Clinton Van Hits Concrete Beam In Jersey City Garage En Route To Menendez Fundraiser

Hillary Clinton was uninjured when her Secret Service van hit a beam in a Jersey City parking garage on her way to a fundraiser Monday night for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, according to multiple reports.

Clinton not only declined medical attention: She walked up the street to the Liberty Prime Steakhouse in Jersey City, where she was the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Menendez, his leadership political action committee, and the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

Tickets reportedly went for $500 to $5,400.

The driver pulled into the Montgomery Street parking garage and made a turn, after which the van hit the unmarked concrete crossbeam, Jersey City police said.

Four other passengers also refused medical treatment.

