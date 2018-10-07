Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Coke-Carrying Career Criminal Subdued After Fighting With Bogota Police, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
John Wesley Goins
John Wesley Goins Photo Credit: COURTESY: BCPO

A Bogota career criminal who’s been in and out of jail much of the past 25 years was back behind bars after fighting with police who caught him with cocaine, authorities said.

Police responding to a weekend call of men drinking and using drugs on the CSX railroad tracks off Fort Lee Road found John Wesley Goins, 49, with fellow ex-convict Tracy Kraus, 60, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Kraus was taken into custody after he interfered with the arrest of Goins, who fought off police and ran, Cole said.

The sergeant said he chased Goins, who “continued to resist and fight” after he caught him two blocks away.

Goins remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with having and distributing drugs, resisting arrest (two counts), obstruction and criminal mischief, pending a detention hearing.

Kraus, meanwhile, was charged with obstruction and drinking in public and was released pending a court date.

CSX police also issued both men summonses for trespassing.

Goins has a criminal history dating back decades for mostly drug-related charges, as well as aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, DWI and resisting arrest in Bogota, Englewood, Tenafly, South Hackensack and elsewhere, records show.

Two years ago, Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives charged Goins with selling crack to an undercover detective.

