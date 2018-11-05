Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Cold Case Nearly Closed: Wayne Detective Busts 2, Seeks Third In Pre-Dawn Bakery Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
Johnny J. Zea (l), Raul Revilla
Johnny J. Zea (l), Raul Revilla Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy WAYNE PD

A Wayne police detective working a 5-year-old local bakery robbery assembled the pieces that led to charges against two Paterson men, as authorities continue the search for a third suspect.

Detective David Hoppe pored over “all the files of evidence along with interviews of witness and suspects” stemming from the 3:55 a.m. Valentine’s Day 2013 holdup of Gencarelli’s Bakery on Valley Road by three armed men, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said Friday.

Hoppe then charged Raul Revilla, 34, of Paterson in June with robbery, burglary, theft, conspiracy and various weapons counts, Martin said.

Hoppe then charged Johnny J. Zea, 24, with the same offenses, the captain said.

Both Zea and Revilla remained held in the Passaic County Jail after judges denied their release.

