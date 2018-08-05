CONFIRMED: Two Juveniles Drown In Ramapo Lake

Two juveniles drowned in Ramapo Lake during Tuesday evening's storm, several responders confirmed.

“They were swimming when the storm hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice. "One kid went in to save the other."

One of the bodies was recovered just before 9 p.m., he said.

Several dive teams responded to a staging area on Skyline Drive in Oakland, which has access to the lake. They included Ringwood, Oradell, Wallington, Lyndhurst and Mahwah.

"With that storm we had, the water moves fast," one responder told Daily Voice.

The lake is part of Ramapo Mountain State Forest. Much of it is in Oakland, with the southernmost part in Wanaque near Route 287.

