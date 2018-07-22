Contact Us
Connecticut Driver Incinerated By Fire From Live Downed Wire

One person has been killed by wires that fell on their vehicle.
One person has been killed by wires that fell on their vehicle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A car became engulfed in flames after wires fell on the vehicle, killing one person, according to the Danbury Police Department.

The incident took place around 8:48 a.m. Tuesday in the area between Jeanette Street and Pembroke Road, said Det. Ralph Anderson.

The person was discovered when the police department, along with the Danbury Fire Department, responded to a report of wires down in the area, said Anderson.

Once on the scene, a vehicle on fire was located under the wires

In March, a New Jersey man was killed after he drove around traffic cones on a closed street and moving a downed live electric wire, fulling-engulfing his SUV in flames.

At this time, the incident is under investigation and a section of Padanaram Road will remain closed for the majority of the day.

Motorists should expect heavy delays in and around the area.

