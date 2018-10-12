Contractor's Van Slams Into Waldwick Service Station

A contractor's van rammed into a Waldwick service station Monday morning, knocking out a chunk of the building.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.Waldwick firefighters worked to stabilize the Crescent Avenue building after the heating/air conditioning van was removed by a flatbed tow truck.
Police detoured northbound traffic away from the scene while emergency crews worked.CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS
******
Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.