Contractor's Van Slams Into Waldwick Service Station

A contractor's van rammed into a Waldwick service station Monday morning, knocking out a chunk of the building.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Waldwick firefighters worked to stabilize the Crescent Avenue building after the heating/air conditioning van was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Police detoured northbound traffic away from the scene while emergency crews worked.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

