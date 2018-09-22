Corvette Driver, 18, Remains Critical After Route 202 Crash In Mahwah

UPDATE: An 18-year-old driver from Towaco remained in critical condition Tuesday after a Route 202 crash that spun his Corvette around -- directly into the path of oncoming cars, authorities said.

Kyle Cooney as headed north on Ramapo Valley Road/Route 202 when he lost control of the 1992 ‘vette, which slid sideways into the southbound lane as he came around a curve just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

The Chevy side-swiped a 2018 Volkswagon driven by a 49-year-old Riverdale man, causing minor damage – but the impact sent the Corvette spinning, the chief said.

It slid into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet driven by an 18-year-old West Milford woman, sending it spinning, as well, he said.

Both vehicles came to rest about 200 feet south of Farmstead Road, the chief said.

Members of Mahwah Fire & Rescue Companies 1 and 2 extricated the unconscious Cooney, Batelli said.

He and the female driver were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center – her by ambulance and him aboard the AirMed One medical chopper, which collected him at nearby at Ramapo College, the chief said.

She was released from the hospital after being treated, Batelli said.

Cooney, meanwhile, remained in critical condition in HUMC’s trauma unit, he said.

“At the time of the accident the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear,” Batelli said.

Detective Russel Read, an Actar certified accident reconstructionist, interviewed witnesses who were in the area as part of his investigation.

Batelli asked that anyone he didn’t speak with who may have seen the crash contact Read at (201) 529-1000, ext. 225 , or rread@mahwahpd.org .

“No charges or motor vehicle summonses have been filed yet and the matter remains under investigation,” the chief said early Tuesday afternoon.

