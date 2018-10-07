County Duck Pond Park-Goers Victimized In Daylight Car Burglary Spree

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
At the scene early Wednesday evening.
At the scene early Wednesday evening. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Brazen burglars swiped valuables from at least three vehicles belonging to park-goers at the Duck Pond in Saddle River County Park in Ridgewood early Wednesday evening.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to try and collect fingerprints or other evidence from the vehicles.

Meanwhile, village police spoke with victims and searched to see whether there were any more.

They didn't say whether or not the victimized vehicles were locked.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

