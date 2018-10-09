Couple Charged In Armed Wanaque 7-Eleven, Gas Station Robberies

Authorities said they caught a robber and his female getaway driver -- and recovered the proceeds, along with the gun that was used and a pound and a half of pot -- following holdups at a gas station and 7-Eleven in Wanaque.

Scott Nichols, 25, and Schontel Bryant, 23, who live together in Wanaque, remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail pending detention hearings following their arrests the day before.

Authorities said Nichols -- dressed in all black with a black facemask -- pointed a handgun at an attendant at a Gulf station on Ringwood Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, then fled with cash, lottery tickets, cigarettes, and an IPhone.

Surveillance video shows a black Mercedes driven by Bryant entering the store parking lot and Nichols running toward it, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert C. Kronyak, Jr. said in a joint announcement.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Nichols did the same thing at a 7-Eleven before running off.

He and Bryant were leaving their home a short time later when Wanaque police, working with prosecutor's detectives, took them into custody.

A search turned up the black clothing, the proceeds, the marijuana -- along with packaging materials -- and a Colt semi-automatic .45-caliber handgun, Valdes and Kronyak said.

Charges include robbery, weapons possession, aggravated assault and drug offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.