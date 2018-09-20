Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured In Overnight Route 4 Rollover Crash
DV Pilot police & fire

Couple Hit By Car In Dumont

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.
Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two pedestrians struck by a sedan in Dumont were hospitalized Saturday night with injuries that responders said weren’t life-threatening.

The fifty-something couple were walking over the CSX railroad crossing on New Milford Avenue near Dumont High School when they were struck by the westbound vehicle, responders said.

Both the man and woman were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head injuries, they said, adding that she also had a hip injury.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.