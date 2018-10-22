Crash Knocks Salt Spreader Off Truck Onto Route 17

A landscaper's salt spreader was knocked from the back of his truck and onto Route 17 northbound Thursday morning in a minor collision with a box truck in Mahwah, authorities said.

The landscaper was leaving Home Depot just after 7:30 a.m. when the box truck cut him off, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli said.

The salt spreader fell off the truck and landed in the middle lane of the highway causing minor delays, the chief said.

No injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.

