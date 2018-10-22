Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Crash Knocks Salt Spreader Off Truck Onto Route 17

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A salt spreader was knocked off the back of a landscaper's truck and onto the highway Monday morning
A salt spreader was knocked off the back of a landscaper's truck and onto the highway Monday morning Photo Credit: Kelley McDonald for Daily Voice

A landscaper's salt spreader was knocked from the back of his truck and onto Route 17 northbound Thursday morning in a minor collision with a box truck in Mahwah, authorities said.

The landscaper was leaving Home Depot just after 7:30 a.m. when the box truck cut him off, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli said.

The salt spreader fell off the truck and landed in the middle lane of the highway causing minor delays, the chief said.

No injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.