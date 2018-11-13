Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Diddy's Ex, Formerly Of Alpine, Dies At 47
DV Pilot police & fire

Cresskill Firefighters Free Driver After Snow-Related Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The SUV rolled onto its side at the corner of Madison and Jefferson avenues around 3 p.m.
The SUV rolled onto its side at the corner of Madison and Jefferson avenues around 3 p.m. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Cresskill PD

A driver walked away from a snow-related crash in Cresskill on Thursday after firefighters freed her.

Police, firefighters and EMS found the 22-year-old victim trapped inside the Hyundai SUV after it rolled onto its side at the corner of Madison and Jefferson avenues around 3 p.m.

“Emergency personnel maintain verbal communications with the victim while the fire department worked on cutting through the windshield,” police reported. “The victim was removed without any injuries and checked out by EMS.”

Police also added a word of caution: “Just because the roadway doesn’t look completely covered doesn’t mean it’s not slick and present unseen dangers.

“Only drive if you must.”

******

ALSO SEE : Thanks to the skill and heroism of rescue workers, a 20-year-old driver was expected to survive a horrific Thursday morning crash in which her car rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of southbound Route 287 in Mahwah.

https://mahwah.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/driver-survives-after-falling-asleep-ramming-tractor-trailer-on-route-287-in-mahwah/744634/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.