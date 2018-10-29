DETAILS: 3 Hospitalized In Jackknifed Route 3 Trailer Crash

Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed through the concrete barrier into Route 3's westbound lanes in Clifton, hitting a box truck and BMW sedan in the process, authorities said.

The trailer driver may have been trying to swerve away from a crash on the eastbound side of the highway when he apparently lost control -- sending his vehicle through the median and into westbound traffic, Clifton Detective Lt. Robert Bracken told several media outlets.

The driver of the sedan was extricated by local firefighters and transported to the hospital, police said.

Lanes reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

