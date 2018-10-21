Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 7th Child Confirmed Dead In North Jersey Adenovirus Outbreak
DV Pilot police & fire

DEVELOPING: Firefighters Battle Hackensack Furniture Store Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out Wednesday at a Hackensack furniture store. Photo Credit: INSET: Paul Nickels/Jaffar Wahdat
Buy and Save Furniture 2. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Smoke billowed onto Main Street as firefighters worked Wednesday afternoon to put out a large blaze at a Hackensack furniture store.

The fire likely spread to adjoining Main Street businesses, Hackensack City Manager Ted Ehrenburg told NorthJersey.com . No one was in the building and injuries were unknown as of 12:15 p.m.

Area fire departments responded and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was on scene. The cause is under investigation.

Email photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.