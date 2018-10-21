DEVELOPING: Firefighters Battle Hackensack Furniture Store Blaze

Smoke billowed onto Main Street as firefighters worked Wednesday afternoon to put out a large blaze at a Hackensack furniture store.

The fire likely spread to adjoining Main Street businesses, Hackensack City Manager Ted Ehrenburg told NorthJersey.com . No one was in the building and injuries were unknown as of 12:15 p.m.

Area fire departments responded and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was on scene. The cause is under investigation.

Email photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.