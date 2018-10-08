Disturbed Ridgefield Park Teen Battles Little Ferry Police, EMTs, HUMC Security Guard

An emotionally disturbed Ridgefield Park teen punched, kicked or spit in the faces of Little Ferry police officers, EMTs and a hospital security guard after threatening to cut his wrists, authorities said.

Police called by his ex-girlfriend to a park on Main Street said the 17-year-old at first seemed fine.

His mother told them, however, that he had emotional issues, Capt. James Walters said.

Police convinced him to relent – but then the teen began punching and spitting at them when an ambulance arrived, Walters said.

Although they restrained him on a stretcher, the captain said, he continued to kick and spit at them and EMTs.

The EMTs put a spit mask on his face, but the teen “continued to act violently,” he said.

After they arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center, he spit in a security guard’s face and scuffled with him, Walters said.

He eventually was subdued and admitted.

Police were signing delinquency complaints against him for, among other things, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, the captain said.

Officer Dominick Verde – who injured his left forearm and finger – required an MRI. Officer George Shihanian injured his right wrist. Both were released after being treated at HUMC, Walters said.

Officer Jim Rose, who helped them subdue the teen, wasn’t injured, he said.

