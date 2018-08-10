Do People Read Crime Stories? Ask Glen Rock Man Who Helped Police Nab Accused Cellphone Thief

A Glen Rock resident who’d read last month about thieves sending fraudulently bought cellphones to third-party addresses led police to a Bronx man who they said was carrying eight phones worth $8,000.

The Harding Road resident was on his own phone with police after receiving a FedEx package with someone else’s name on it when a man came to door trying to collect it, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The resident was wise to the growing scam, however: He'd read about it.

******

SEE: In what’s become a common scam, a thief had an illegally purchased iPhone shipped to the home of a Glen Rock woman who may end up being a victim.

https://paramus.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/police-urge-caution-after-growing-cellphone-delivery-scam-fools-glen-rock-resident/740367/

******

After the resident pretended that he didn’t get a package, the thief “insisted that it was just delivered by FedEx because he had received [an alert] confirming the delivery,” Ackermann said. “The resident insisted no delivery had been made and the man departed.”

Home surveillance video recorded the incident – as well as the stranger’s license plate number and direction of travel, the chief said.

Moments later, Officer John Tarantino spotted the car at a local gas station.

Assisted by Sgt. Greg Carter, the officer found eights phones “that been picked up at various homes throughout the region,” Ackermann said.

They arrested the driver, 22-year-old Cesar L. Almanzar-Castillo of the Bronx, on charges of receiving stolen property. They also issued him a summons for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Almanzar-Castillo was released, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, pending an Aug. 24 hearing in Central Judicial Processing in Hackensack.

An investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.