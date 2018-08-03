Don't Be Another Victim, Police Say, After Cellphone Hacker Swipes $13,750 From Glen Rock Woman

A thief used a Glen Rock woman’s information to ring up $10,000 worth of airline tickets and hotel charges in Colorado, steal $3,750 in other expenses and access her medical records by hacking her i-Phone, authorities said.

The information from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center was “used to defraud a third party in Colorado,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

Apparently, the thief “hacked into her AT&T I-Phone and obtained her banking information,” the chief said.

Then the charges began – and mounted, he said.

Ackermann’s detectives were working with their colleagues in Englewood and Boulder, CO to investigate, Ackermann said.

Meanwhile, the chief urged citizens to have all the necessary protections on their phones to prevent hacking.

KEY TIPS: How To Prevent Your Cell Phone from Being Hacked

